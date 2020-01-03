PAWS Fund Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $15,409.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

