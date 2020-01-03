PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Achieves $13.56 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,540.08 or 0.21032237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05920345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,807 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

