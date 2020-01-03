Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $255.08 million and approximately $406.87 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX, BigONE and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 252,336,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,336,307 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, WazirX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BitMax, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinbit, Bitrue, BigONE, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, BW.com, C2CX, Iquant, CoinBene, OKEx, FCoin, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, KuCoin, DDEX, TOKOK, BCEX, DigiFinex, Gate.io, P2PB2B, Coinall, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, ABCC, Binance, BitMart, MXC and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.