PayCoin Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. PayCoin has a market cap of $27,155.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000290 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

