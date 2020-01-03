Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $110.75 on Friday. Paypal has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

