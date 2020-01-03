Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.