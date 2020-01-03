Paytomat (PTI) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Paytomat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. Paytomat has a total market cap of $831,279.00 and $61,803.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Token Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat.

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.