PCHAIN Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $232,879.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,156,097 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

