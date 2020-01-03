Peculium Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Peculium token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. Peculium has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $34,000.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

