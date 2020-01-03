Peel Hunt Cuts Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Price Target to GBX 157

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its target price dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 157 ($2.07) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 70.73 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Serabi Gold has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22).

Get Serabi Gold alerts:

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.