Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.79. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £185,000 ($243,357.01). Insiders bought a total of 24,920 shares of company stock worth $4,798,480 in the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

