Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CAML has been the subject of a number of other reports. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

