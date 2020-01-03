Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.86 ($11.68).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 915 ($12.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 904.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 885.59. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

