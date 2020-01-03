Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 8.62 ($0.11) on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.05.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

