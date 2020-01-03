Peel Hunt Upgrades Homeserve (LON:HSV) to “Buy”

Homeserve (LON:HSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

HSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.84) on Friday. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 847.50 ($11.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,300 ($17.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

