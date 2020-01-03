Peercoin Price Hits $0.17 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and YoBit. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and $22,622.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.03020657 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005033 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00588425 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,869,682 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, WEX, Bitsane, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.