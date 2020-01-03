Peerplays Market Cap Reaches $901,810.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $901,810.00 and approximately $170,446.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

