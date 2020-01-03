Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $18,971.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and HADAX. Over the last week, Penta has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

