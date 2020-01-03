Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $46.42 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

