Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider James Robert Pray Sells 5,335 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09.

On Monday, November 18th, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $893,437.49.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $800,269.98.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 256,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,550. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 315.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

