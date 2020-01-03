Peony One Day Volume Reaches $4,024.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded 113.6% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $54,234.00 and $4,024.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

