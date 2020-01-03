PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $135.53. 69,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.