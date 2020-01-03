PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $135.81. 1,595,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.