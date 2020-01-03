PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

PKI stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,376. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

