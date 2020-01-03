Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $255,890.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00573059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,183,439 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.