Petmed Express’ (PETS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

PETS opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $474.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,914,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 638,103 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

