Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on POFCF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCF opened at $4.90 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.