Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 12.86 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.25. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.42 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

In other news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

