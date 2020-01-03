Phantasma Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bitbns. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.75 million and $495,164.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

