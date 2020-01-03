Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $486,599.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

