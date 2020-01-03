PHI Token (PHI) Market Cap Hits $303,095.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $303,095.00 and approximately $11,192.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

