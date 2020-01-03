Phoenixcoin Trading Down 1.5% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $199,352.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00595370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00235974 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.