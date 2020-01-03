Phore Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,648,780 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

