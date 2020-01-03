Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $80,764.00 and $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,983,603,369 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

