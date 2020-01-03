PIBBLE (PIB) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $834,507.00 and $608.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

