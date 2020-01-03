Pigeoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133,750.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $133,750.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001341 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,270,429,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

