Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $122,314.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,274,684,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

