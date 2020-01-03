Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $516,020.00 and $113.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00585880 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001164 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,581,591 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,155 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

