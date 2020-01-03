PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,739.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

