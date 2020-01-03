PiplCoin Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,751.00 and $155.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

