PIVX Market Capitalization Tops $13.28 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009179 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005927 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinExchange, Upbit, Binance, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Graviex, YoBit, Livecoin, Bisq, Bittrex, Coinroom, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

