PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $768,080.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PIXEL has a total market cap of $768,080.00 and $364,790.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.03020657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00589302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

