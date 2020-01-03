PKG Token (PKG) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, PKG Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $58,050.00 and approximately $25,554.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

