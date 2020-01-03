PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.00 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00071097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,068,180 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

