PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Reaches $11,918.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $11,918.00 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

