PlayChip (PLA) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $25.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.76 or 0.05911212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.