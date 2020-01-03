PlayGame 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $564.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $201,602.00 and $564.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

