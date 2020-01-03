PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $202,066.00 and $2,428.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

