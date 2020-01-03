Playkey (PKT) One Day Volume Tops $17,295.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Playkey has a total market cap of $356,849.00 and approximately $17,295.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

