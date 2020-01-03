PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

